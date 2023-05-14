NORTHUMBERLAND — Jessica Kissinger grew up knowing the restaurant business so opening Slice of Norry is a natural step for her.
Kissinger, of Berwick, opened up the pizza shop at 1057 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, on April 18, at the former LoDuca’s Pizza, which closed last year. Kissinger’s grandparents Russell and Dawn Gillespie owned and operated Tuggy’s Pancake House from 1975 to 2004 in Mifflinville.
“I grew up in a big restaurant,” said Kissinger. “I was wrapping up potatoes since I was 5. I’ve always been around it my whole life.”
Kissinger has worked at Unida Pizza in Bloomsburg and OIP in Lewisburg, Turbotville and Millheim where she had “a lot of guidance” that helped her with opening up her own pizza shop.
Earlier this year, while on daily drives from Berwick to Selinsgrove, she noticed the empty building where LoDuca’s once operated. She contacted her business partner and they decided to invest. Over a five-week period, Kissinger said she would be cleaning and readying the building four times a week.
“There’s a lot of traffic through here,” she said. “People are going to Danville for Geisinger and Merck. They’re going from Danville for shopping in Selinsgrove. It seemed like an ideal location.”
The response from the public has been great with nearly 700 individual customers. Thursday, Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. has been her busiest times, said Kissinger.
Her grandfather taught her “good work ethic and to do whatever needs to be done, no matter what,” she said.
She said she picked up little tips and tricks from everyone else she worked.
“You learn as you go,” she said.
It’s a far cry from her time at the Pancake House. Tuggy’s sat 250 people and had a banquet hall with a capacity of 1,000 people. Slice of Norry has six tables of four and one table of eight as well as four picnic tables outside.
“It’s totally different,” she said.
The menu consists of a variety of pizza, appetizers, wings, stromboli, calzones, hot and cold sandwiches, cheesesteaks, salads and pasta dishes.
“It’s good,” said Kissinger.
Hector Lechuga, of Northumberland, is one of the pizza makers.
“I really love it here,” he said. “Everybody’s nice. Every day it gets better and better.”
Slice of Norry is open 11 a.m. to 8 p..m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They deliver to Northumberland and Sunbury.