After plant closing, here's a primer on corporate financial reporting

By Michael Ozlanski
For The Daily Item
Last month we learned about the sudden closure of Wood-Mode, a manufacturer of custom cabinetry in the Snyder County community of Kreamer.
As a privately held company, little information about its operations and financial condition is publicly available.
Although there had been some previous reports about the company experiencing financial difficulties, many people were unaware of the extent of the business’s struggles. This lack of advanced warning further amplified the sting of the company’s closure, and the lack of information has left many questions without answers.
The financial reporting requirements are very different for public and privately held companies because of the inherent differences in the accessibility of information to investors and lenders. This article compares the financial reporting requirements for both types of businesses.
Privately held companies like Wood-Mode do not release their financial results to the general public. The owners are often involved with the operations, so they have direct insight into the company’s financial performance. Also, loan agreements between privately held companies and their banks typically include provisions called “covenants” that describe how often the banks will receive updates about the company’s performance. Since banks want their loans to be paid back with interest, they need to be able to monitor the borrower’s financial health.
Publically traded companies, however, have different requirements. Almost anyone can become an owner of a publicly traded company since it is relatively easy to purchase shares of the approximately 4,000 companies that are traded on the major U.S. exchanges.
Since many of the company’s owners are not actively involved with the operations, quarterly and annual financial reports are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is the federal agency responsible for protecting the investing markets.
The quarterly reports are known as 10-Qs, and the annual reports are called 10-Ks. Copies of these documents are accessible through the investor relations section of a public company’s website and the SEC’s website.
These reports include financial statements that enable users to glean insights about the company’s performance. Balance sheets state what companies own, what they owe and the resources available for investors.
Income statements report the value of goods and services provided to customers and the costs of providing those goods and services.
Statements of cash flows describe the sources (i.e. increases) and uses (i.e. decreases) of cash from regular operations, long-term investments, and interactions with lenders and shareholders. Additionally, these reports include a section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” (MD&A), which is management’s opportunity to further explain the company’s financial condition and results of operations.
The reports also include an overall discussion of the business, its operations, summary information on its locations, the number of employees, and a discussion of the risk factors that could potentially affect the business.
Investors and lenders use all of this information to develop an understanding of a company’s past operations to then anticipate how it may perform in the future. However, because of their ownership structure, private companies like Wood-Mode do not make their financial statements publicly available.
One additional important concept that underpins these financial reports is “going concern,” which is the assumption that the business will persist into the foreseeable future. Management and a public company’s auditor each make independent assessments of whether there is doubt about the business’s ability to continue to exist as a going concern. If such concerns exist, the financial statements will discuss the adverse conditions and management’s plan to overcome those difficulties. These disclosures do not necessarily mean that the business will ultimately fail, but it is a way to ensure that financial statement users are aware of the business’s problems or guarantee the business will thrive. But it is an extra layer of information that sometimes will show when public companies might be in trouble.
It is important to understand the differences in financial reporting for public and private companies. Residents of the Susquehanna Valley will not have all of their questions answered about the events that lead to the closure of Wood-Mode, and part of the reason is that private companies are not required to publicly distribute their financial reports.
Dr. Michael Ozlanski is an assistant professor of accounting in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University