STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Ag Progress Days is back with a full schedule of demonstrations, activities and learning for all ages, from a butterfly tent and corn maze for the youngest visitors to the latest in research and best practices for agriculture professionals and hobbyists.
The expo will take place August 8 to 10 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs in Ferguson Township, Centre County.
Ag Progress Days is one of the largest agricultural expos in the East, featuring nearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits, crop displays, machinery demonstrations, guided research tours, family and youth activities, horse exhibitions, workshops, and the Pasto Agricultural Museum.
There also are plenty of food vendors offering hot sandwiches, lemonade, ice cream and fried fare, among other treats.
The event typically attracts as many as 45,000 visitors from across Pennsylvania and beyond to get a glimpse into the science and business of agriculture.
The importance of protecting biodiversity, best practices for preserving animal health, and the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly will take center stage in displays and presentations at the College of Agricultural Sciences Exhibits Building and Theater.
Biodiversity refers to the incredible variety of life on Earth, from the tiniest microorganisms to the vast ecosystems that support them. Learn about the role research plays in helping to ensure our future access to food, making our producers’ efforts more efficient and sustainable, and discovering how to make vulnerable species more resilient to climate volatility and increased disease and pest pressures.
Exhibits and theater presentations also will cover wild bee pollinators, avian influenza, sheep and goat breeding, disease in poultry, and updates from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.
Additionally, representatives from the College of Agricultural Sciences’ Office of Undergraduate Education will be on hand to provide prospective students and their families information about the college’s programs in animal, biomedical, environmental, plant and social sciences.
Explore trade showNearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits will cover virtually every product category, including field machinery, milking systems, animal genetics, storage structures, seed, feed, tools, trailers, sprayers, mixers, livestock housing, utility vehicles, fertilizers, fencing, financial products and insurance, among others.
Field demonstrations allow potential buyers to see and compare equipment in action, such as hay mowers, rakes and tedders, hay balers, bale handlers, and new this year, corn silage chopping. Other demonstrations will feature small tractors and mowers, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and new cover crop mixtures.
Youth activitiesFrom raising livestock to learning about plant science, 4-H has something for everyone. This year’s 4-H Youth Building will introduce kids of all ages to the many facets of 4-H, including the program itself, dairy product knowledge, raising rabbits and poultry, and what makes plants sick.
Several other activities aimed at children and their families can be found throughout the Ag Progress Days grounds, including a special biodiversity passport activity, butterfly tent, an insect scavenger hunt, corn maze and exhibits in the Pasto Agricultural Museum.
Tour ongoing researchExperts will once again conduct tours highlighting research on various aspects of agriculture, including equine pastures and dry lots, forest management, stream buffers and native grasses, and organic vegetable production.
Buses will transport visitors to locations in and around Penn State’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, a more than 2,000-acre facility where researchers in the College of Agricultural Sciences carry out field studies looking at technologies and best practices in farming, conservation and natural resources.
Tours are free but most require tickets, which can be obtained at the registration and loading area at the top of Main Street.
Farm safety and healthVisitors to the Farm Safety Demonstration Area can learn about ATV rollover dangers. Four demonstrations — taking place 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesday and Thursday — will show the hazards related to ATV usage and highlight protective safety gear for ATV riders.
On Wednesday, agricultural safety specialists will simulate a power take off entanglement emergency and demonstrate first responders’ approach to managing farm-related incidents. This demonstration will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Visitors to the Rural Health and Safety Tent will be able to take advantage of free health screenings and information.
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook.