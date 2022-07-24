Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.