By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
NEW COLUMBIA — What started out as a hobby crocheting scarves has blossomed into a booming agritourism business thanks to a herd of twelve curious and friendly alpacas.
Pam Rosado of Country Vale Alpacas in New Columbia says the business started when serendipity found her at a small-town craft show.
“I was selling shawls that I crocheted and a woman came up to me and told me that alpaca fiber was the best,” she recalls.
The woman also mentioned that she had six alpacas looking for a good home. Rosado didn’t think much about it until her husband came home one night and mentioned that he heard how prized alpaca fiber was.
“At the same time, we had acquired an additional acre on our property.” It seemed like opportunity was knocking.
After the initial six alpacas, Rosado adopted six more and now has a herd of twelve. Since she and her husband knew very little about raising alpacas, they attended weekend seminars in Annville and Bethel and joined several Facebook groups to educate themselves. They also constructed fences and a barn.
Having the alpacas outdoors drew onlookers almost immediately, “People would come to the front door [of the house] and ask if their kids could see the alpacas.”
“My boys are curious, timid, smart and gentle and they love to work for treats,” she says smiling.
“It’s a safe environment; the alpacas are great with kids,” she says.
Rosado doesn’t offer weekly public hours but she does plan public events where kids and adults can pet and feed the alpacas.
Monthly Alpaca Days allow visitors to receive a bag of food and an activity book for $2 per person and feed the animals (the next one is Sunday, August 25 from 2-4 pm). One of the most popular events is an adults-only Cocktails with Alpacas event where visitors can enjoy a cocktail and the company of an alpaca to relieve some stress. She has also offered Paint Parties and is considering Alpaca Yoga, similar to the ever-popular Goat Yoga.
She is also willing to open the farm to pre-scheduled tours for family reunions, daycare centers, college students looking to de-stress, and other small groups like retirement communities.
Rosado’s love of crocheting continues, too. Once a year the alpacas are sheared and the fiber is sent to a mill; six months later she receives the yarn in natural colors.
“Their fiber is certainly their most redeeming feature.”
Alpaca socks are four times warmer than wool, soft as cashmere, hypo-allergenic, breathable and water-resistant, according to Rosado. She says they sell out as soon as she has them available; she orders them in August and September for the Christmas season.
In addition to her own alpaca fiber products, she also sells products from Peru such as hats, gloves, shawls, sweaters and fur toys at the Lewisburg Farmers Market, where she has had an indoor stand for three years and is looking to expand.
For more information about Country Vale Alpacas and upcoming events, visit them on Facebook.