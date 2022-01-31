LEWISBURG — While some business owners struggled to survive during the extensive COVID-19 pandemic, another was developing plans for two businsses in downtown Lewisburg.
Davide Pietra, owner of Amami Kitchen & Expresso Bar, an energetic businessman originally from Italy, says he is eager to serve his customers at two locations in Lewisburg.
Amami relocated to 103 South Sixth St. in October 2020.
At his new Rail Trail Cafe, at 512 Market St., the former location of Amami, Pietra will offer “high-quality coffee and coffee beans, teas, pastries” just as he did at Amami.
Original plans for an Italian restaurant were squashed and his businesses were closed for a year due to the pandemic.
Pietra opened Rail Trail Cafe with a new name to complement services already known at Amami and to better accommodate lunch rushes and larger crowds.
He said the new rebranding at Rail Trail Cafe “would be great to reflect is location next to Rail Trail.”
This spring and summer, patrons can use the side patio with tables and convenience of a walk-up window.
Part of his motivation, he said, has been about “creating new opportunities for people already working for me. and put them in charge of some little project.”
Along with another co-worker, Carissa Noll has been working and making pastries with Pietra for six years. “They’re really well-known around here,” she said.
Noll said she has a variety of duties, including helping run the business, making pastries and coffee, baking, and waiting on customers, “making them feel comfortable. Whoever comes in,” she said.
Lewisburg’s Mayor Kendy Alvarez is a fan as well. “The fig scones here are amazing,” the mayor noted. “They’re absolutely delicious.”