Another $2.1 million in pandemic relief is available for Valley restaurants, bars, and other businesses, part of $72 million in pandemic relief in 41 additional counties through the Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday additional funding after nearly $50 million provided to 13 other counties highlighted last week.
According to a release from the governor's office, $1 million is available in Northumberland County, $502,354 to Union, $457,268 to Snyder and $206,480 to Montour.
“The CHIRP program is doing exactly what we intended: provide more than $100 million to our state’s hospitality industry to help these important businesses to recover and retain and create jobs,” said Gov. Wolf. “This program is allowing many small businesses to get back on their feet as more people get fully vaccinated and customers increasingly return to the industry. This is an important investment in our businesses and workers as we look to build a stronger economy for everyone.”
Counties are administering the funding through one or more designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) or Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15. Funding must be provided to businesses by July 15, 2021. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply for a grant if their county has funding available.