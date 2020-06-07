Many parents and caregivers are now working from home or experiencing job losses.
For those who are not, many are faced with communicating the risks of essential work and why they are still working. For everybody in any of these situations, our professional lives are visible to our children now more than ever before.
Children and adults are often sharing communal work, learning, and recreational spaces, disrupting what was previously considered standard work-life balance.
This disruption offers a unique opportunity for parents and caregivers to educate youth on professional life in ways that were previously considered challenging, due to the compartmentalization of work.
I’ve noticed that my kids, one and three years respectively, can recite professional terminology, identify when work impacts emotional well-being, and exhibit genuine curiosity about how and why their parents show up every day for their work. The conversations I have about my work activity aren’t explicit, but I know they are learning, as knowledge acquisition occurs simply through observation.
When they observe me, I know they are gaining skills.
Besides advancing basic language and conceptual skills, the visibility of professional lives opens the door for parents and caregivers to discuss the importance of finding meaning and purpose in their work lives. I encourage working adults to take this education beyond mere observation and have age-appropriate discussions.
Do you like your job? Do you have to like your job? Do you help people? Why do you work? But, why this job? And are you done yet so we can play? If these questions sound like they originated from a curious three-year-old, they did. They demonstrate the impact of experiencing a professional life second hand.
We should think about these questions for ourselves and answer them thoughtfully for our children. According to the PA Department of Education, career education can begin as early as Kindergarten. Schools are required to provide evidence of career readiness activities by Grade 5. While career readiness skill building is important, it is best complimented by a discussion on youth’s interests, passions, and values. How you perform your work is just as, if not more, important than why.
We want our children to be successful. We want them to be happy. And we hope that their success and happiness also serve some greater good. I think my three-year-old was onto something. Do you help people? And why do you work? Besides the obvious reasons of a paycheck and benefits, our youth want to know why this particular job over others?
There are many ways to think about finding meaning and purpose in work. Frederick Buechner, in Wishful Thinking: A Theological ABC, provides one that speaks to both our innate passions, skills and our why, or reason for working. He states that a calling is “the place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.” A calling doesn’t have to mean a calling in a spiritual sense. A calling can simply mean paying attention to what energizes us, what focuses us, and how that intersects with the needs of our community—local, national, global.
Having conversations with our children about the concepts of finding meaning and purpose, while challenging, has the potential to produce a future workforce more prepared and connected to their future professions.
Allie Grill is associate director of the Career Development Center at Susquehanna University.