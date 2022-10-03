COAL TOWNSHIP — The new Mammoth Trail that opened this summer has quickly made the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area a place to come for specialized off-road motorized vehicles.
AOAA Operations Manager Dave Porzi said the 6,600-foot stretch of thousand of boulders opened on Memorial Day weekend on 88 acres of reclaimed abandoned mine land, and had its ribbon cutting ceremony with dignitaries on Sept. 23. The manmade obstacle course for the AOAA off-road park is traversable only by rock-crawling vehicles like specialized Jeeps, trucks and buggies.
“It definitely makes the AOAA more of a destination place rather than just a normal riding area,” said Porzi. “It’s designed for specialized vehicles and attracts a whole new user group. We already have promoters contacting us for rock crawler events in 2023. We’re very excited about that.”
The AOAA, which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts, is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mainly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
The AOAA opened in 2014, selling 6,046 pass sales that year.
The park in 2020 sold its most passes to date with 28,453 followed by its second most passes to date in 2021 with 27,953. So far this year, it has sold 19,943 passes, said Porzi.
The $9,625,287 million world-class extreme rock obstacle course project, which filled in the abandoned mine pit and water hazards known locally as “The Caves,” is located beyond Bear Valley Road in Coal Township’s Third Patch. The location of the new trail is near the Whaleback, a seven-acre geological formation on property adjacent to the AOAA Western Reserve.
The name is derived from the massive layer of anthracite hard coal known as the Mammoth Vein that once filled this valley. The operation that extracted the coal from this area, along with the removal of over 2 million cubic yards of overburden, left behind approximately 90 acres of abandoned strip mining land. This widely used practice created numerous hazards, such as high-walls, steep drop-offs and water impoundments, that were deemed unsafe and labeled “attractive nuisances” due to unauthorized recreation and illegal dumping, according to Porzi.
Project funding comes from the 2018 Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Economic Revitalization Pilot Program Grant and the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Trust Fund.
4,300-foot straight shot
The fill material and boulders come from a spoil pile created when the nearby “Whaleback” rock formation was uncovered during coal mining decades ago. More than 2.9 million cubic yards of this material were moved back into the pit, according to Porzi.
Riders must contact AOAA ahead of time to use the Mammoth. The park requires a minimum of two riders to use the new trail as well as one vehicle not on the trail for recovery, said Porzi.
The entrance to the trail starts with a few rocky pools of water to make the rocks slicker. It crawls up the mountain in a 4,300-foot straight shot toward the top. When side sections and other areas not ready for public are considered, the total amount of space is 6,600 feet.
After the trail was opened in May, Porzi said they have had three to four groups a month stop in, some people traveling from California, Utah and Washington state. As word spreads and temperatures get cooler, he expects more attendance.
If the multitude of YouTube videos are to be believed, the trail is already becoming known as “the hardest on the east coast” or “the impossible.”
“It was designed to be very, very difficult,” said Porzi.
The project also included a parking lot in close proximity to the geological formation called the “Whaleback”, helicopter landing zone and approximately 4,900 feet of improved roads passable by two-wheel drive vehicles.
Ribbon cutting
The Sept. 23 ribbon cutting brought out many dignataries, including state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn; state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107; Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano; representatives from DEP, DCNR, state and federal legislators and the AOAA Authority; the first ten people who uses the site on Memorial Day weekend; and the 15-year-old ride who became the first person to complete the Mammoth Trail.
Charlie Melchner, of Carmel, N.Y., was 14 on June 12 when he became the first person to “slay the mighty Mammoth Trail without outside assistance” in about four hours. He received a plague at the ribbon cutting.
His father, also named Charlie Melchner, said he and his family of four have been coming to the AOAA up to 12 times a year since it opened in 2014.
“It’s super family-friendly,” he said. “When my kids were younger, it was easy for them to get around on it. We could follow along and they got a sense of freedom. It still offers some real hardcore off roading as well. It offers everything and there’s good people there. It’s got all the right stuff.”
During the course of the construction of the new trail, elder Charlie Melcher said they followed along on social media and watched the progress.
“We are really excited that there is something legendary and big only three hours from home that will attract people to try and conquer it like my son did,” he said.
AOAA is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.