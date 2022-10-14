MIDDLEBURG — Apex Homes of PA LLC won big at last week’s Modular Home Builders Association convention, taking first place in two major categories.
Company president Lynn Kuhns said he was admiring the glass award his Middleburg company had just received for Home of the Year under 2,500-square-feet at the event held in Harrisburg when his name was called a second time for winning 2022 Manufacturer of the Year.
“It’s exciting,” said Kuhns. “We’ve won Home of the Month six times in one year, but we’ve never won Manufacturer of the Year.”
The awards are voted on by members of the association, which includes manufacturers, vendors, contractors and dealers.
The Home of the Year award was for a single-family, three-bedroom, two bath home Apex built for a Connecticut family. Kuhns said it was built on a narrow lot and was honored in large part for the functionality of the interior.
Kuhns credits the work of all 129 company employees for the recognition.
“It’s rewarding,” said Apex sales representative Amie Miller of the awards. “We have a great team and all our hard work is paying off.”
Apex Homes has been in business for 32 years and produces about 175 single-family homes plus multi-family structures each year.
To view photographs of the craftsman one-story home that received Home of the Year award for Apex, visit https://www.modularhome.org/home-of-the-month-june-2022-under/