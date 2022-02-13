WEST MILTON – Susquehanna Community Bank has announced the re-opening of the West Milton Branch Lobby, which also has an annex to the bank’s headquarters and operations center.
Highlighted in the lobby is a feature mural that depicts a historical image of West Milton as it appeared in the 1920s. The bank plans a grand re-opening celebration later this spring.
While searching for ideas for a mural, various photos were taken into consideration, but especially a photo from around the 1920’s which is when the bank was originally founded, with a bridge linking West Milton and Milton.
A copy of the “Union County River Towns” book was provided by Carol Price, and during a review of the book, the photo was selected.
Members of the Union County Historical Society were crucial in obtaining a clear photograph of the photo used for the mural, bank officials said.
Management decided to make a donation to the Union County Historical Society to support their efforts, which they said were greatly appreciated.
Terina Stump, who is not a member of the Union County Historical Society, provided information and photos about New Columbia, as did Ardith Wilkins and Bill Clemens, both deceased, and formerly active UCHS members who worked on this particular project.
Susquehanna Community Bank is based in West Milton and operates branch offices in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Watsontown, Beaver Springs, Northumberland and Williamsport.