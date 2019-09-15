We can’t choose when a disaster is going to strike. But knowing what to do when an emergency happens—and having a plan ready—can make all the difference.
September is National Preparedness Month. PPL Electric Utilities recommends using these tips to develop a plan for your home so your family is ready for action in the event of an emergency.
n Put together an emergency supply kit.
You can download a checklist of supplies by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
n Have a family communication plan so everyone knows how to contact each other or where to meet in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.
n Make a plan to escape your home and practice that plan.
Think about what you may want to do about your pets in the event of emergencies.Keep important family documents in an easily accessible place
n Check with your local health department or emergency management agency about how to get alerts about emergencies.
Bonus Tip: National Emergency Preparedness Month is a good time to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid, to check insurance policy coverage and to know how to shut off your water and gas.
Know the warnings
Alert systems operated by government agencies can provide life-saving information when disaster strikes. Know the types of warnings and be prepared for an emergency.
Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs)
WEAs are sent directly to your cell phone by state or local public safety officials, the National Weather Service, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the president of the United States.
Emergency Alert System (EAS)
The EAS is a national public warning system that requires all satellite, cable and radio broadcasters to provide the president with a capability to address the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency. EAS also may be used by state and local authorities.
NOAA Weather Radio (NWR)
NWR is a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcast continuous weather information from the nearest National Weather Service office.
For more information and resources on emergency preparedness, visit www.ready.gov. If you experience a power outage, don’t forget to report it online, call 1-800-342-5775 (1-800-DIAL-PPL) or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775).
Tracie Witter is a regional affairs directorfor PPL Electric Utilities.