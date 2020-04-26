The Daily Item
MILTON — Even with many Valley residents at home and businesses closed, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce managed to honor its 2020 Green Business of the Year.
Bear Rental, an off-shoot of Zartman Construction, Inc., picked up the environmental honor last week in a virtual celebration with the chamber’s leadership team.
The Northumberland-based business provides rental equipment for any from weekend do-it-yourselfers to seasoned professionals completing a renovation project. According to the Chamber, “they’ve also shown they can be ‘green’ in their day-to-day business practices.”
Many people and businesses are in quarantine during the COVID-19 spread, but the chamber group was still able to continue its tradition of presenting the award on Earth Day — April 22.
Since the staff was unable to present the award in-person, they shared it with Skyler Herb, Manager of Bear Rental, during an online meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The award is made from the top of a recycled steel drum container.
“I’d like to thank the (Central PA Chamber) for the recognition,” Herb said. “Zartman Construction and Bear Rental do a lot with recycling and just trying to keep the planet ‘green.’”
Bear Rental scored high in many of the program’s categories for the award, including: solid waste prevention, recycling, purchasing and energy, and water conservation.
According to a release from the chamber, “the rental business is a form of recycling. Instead of buying a tool that will be used once or twice before it ends up taking space in the garage, it can be shared among several users.:
Previous winners of the Green Business of the Year, are: Columbia County Bread & Granola, Bloomsburg (2019); Pompeii Street Soap Co., Mifflinburg (2018); Arrowhead Restaurant, Milton (2017); Lawrence J. Winans, DMD, Lewisburg (2016); Hometown Disposal, Sunbury (2015); Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Berwick (2014); and Warrior Run Petcare Center, Watsontown (2013).