BEAVER SPRINGS — A year after taking over the former Saylor’s Market, the owners are throwing a celebration to thank customers and employees for their success.
The renamed Beaver Valley Country Store will mark its first anniversary with special sales Thursday through Saturday, along with entertainment and concessions on Friday.
“We just thought it will be a great time to celebrate with the community and offer them some sale items,” said Rick Maloyed, one of the new owners along with Steven Witmer, Aaron Witmer, and John Anthony.
Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with “Singing in the Valley.”
It starts with music from local churches followed by the Fuller Family Singers and Liberated Quartet. Concessions will be available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the entertainment. A free-will offering will be received.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, drawings and giveaways will offer customers a chance to win store gift cards for $25, $50 or $100.
Saylor’s was sold a few years ago to an out-of-the-area owner, and local residents watched in dismay as the grocery store’s quality level plummeted. But in the past year with Maloyed and his co-owners, customers have come to appreciate the cleaner, more pleasant atmosphere.
“It’s much better. It’s cheerier and friendly,” said Louise Lepley, from Beaver Springs, as she paid for her groceries this spring.
With their first year in, Maloyed and his partners keep trying to improve.
“The more we learn, the more we realize we have a lot more to learn,” he said with a chuckle.
He is grateful to the many longtime employees who stayed on through this first year.
“They’re very dependable. They’re very reliable,” he said. “That’s something I want to put a positive light on, the folks that work here.”
Ruth Gearhart, who has worked at the store for more than 40 years and is now the manager, said the new owners have made a lot of changes in the past year.
“They’re awesome. They’re really good people. They’re great to work with,” she said. “They’re all about the community.”
“We really appreciate what I would consider the overwhelming support of the community,” Maloyed said. “We’re just really happy we’re able to live in small-town USA.”
Gearhart is looking forward to the weekend celebration, something the store has never done before.
“I just love to see the community come in and support them,” she said. “It’s exciting that they’re doing it. We’re just excited for it.”
Maloyed and his partners are also excited to provide sales, giveaways and entertainment for their loyal customers.
“People tell us the store really looks nice and has a good atmosphere,” he said. “I can assure you, the store never looks so good as when it is full of folks coming in to shop for their groceries.”
Beaver Valley Country Store, at 19678 Route 522 in Beaver Springs, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 570-658-7281 or search for “Beaver Valley Country Store” on Facebook.