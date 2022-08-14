BEAVER SPRINGS — For nearly a century, Benfer’s Furniture has operated out of the family home in Beaver Springs.
Randall Benfer started the business in 1927 in the 12 Pine St. home he shared with his wife, Estella, and their three daughters, Dorothy, Gloria and Evelyn.
A son, Paul, was born one year later and today, he along with his wife, interior decorator Millie Hilton Benfer, continue to run the store that offers an array of contemporary and early American, Victorian and Queen Anne-style furniture from brands such as Harden, Taylor King and Zimmerman Chair; uncirculated antiques; home furnishings and custom draperies.
“I’ve always worked here. I love giving people comfort,” said Benfer, who took over the business following his parents’ passing.
He met Hilton Benfer in 1988 when a friend encouraged her to visit the Beaver Springs store to shop for furnishings to fill her newly-built home in Berks County.
“Paul answered the door wearing his flight jacket,” she recalled of her future husband, who owned and flew a private plane for years.
That day, as she browsed the merchandise on the store’s sprawling two floors and spoke with Benfer, Hilton Benfer found a dining set and a life partner.
Hilton Benfer soon used her interior design background to boost the business by rearranging items to better display the merchandise and creating themed rooms decorated with her elaborate handmade curtains.
“He needed me,” she said. “Change is good,” Benfer responded.
They married in 1992 and together they’ve continued the Benfer family business, though there have been tough times in recent years as sales slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and longtime employee, Susan Blazer, passed away in December 2020.
“Suzy gave her life and soul to this place,” said Hilton Benfer.
The Benfers have sold several buildings in town, including a warehouse where they once stored merchandise, but they aren’t ready to give up the business founded 95 years ago.
In fact, Hilton Benfer said, it’s her husband’s goal to have Benfer’s Furniture still serving customers on its 100-year anniversary in 2027.
“Come and visit us because we’re still here,” Benfer said.
Benfer’s Furniture is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.