SUNBURY — Ronny Rodriguez closes up his Sunbury bistro each day and says a prayer.
Those prayers must be working because Big Mambos Latin Bistro has hired five new employees in five weeks and is expanding to an indoor sitting area by the end of fall.
"I can't say enough how I am blessed," Rodriguez said. "Every night I close up and stand in the kitchen and I say a prayer thanking God for all of this."
Big Mambos opened May 16 and had two employees, Rodriguez said. "We got so busy we hired five more now."
Big Mambos is located at 9-11 N. Center Street, near Cameron Park.
Rodriguez and his wife, Nicki said they are planning a delivery service, extended hours and a dining room area.
"We are going to be doing all of these things in the near future," Ronny Rodriguez said. "We are closed on Sundays, but this has turned to a seven-day-a-week thing. I come in at 3:30 a.m. and we just go all day so we are finding the time to get all of these things done."
Everything is made fresh to order and two weeks ago Big Mambo's won the Sunbury Sandwhich Stroll for its Cuban.
"We couldn't believe it," Nicki Rodriguez said. "We are blessed for the community support."
Ronny Rodriguez loves his location and said he sees people come to eat from all over the Valley.
"I take longer lunches and make the drive from Selinsgrove to here to pick up food," Dan McArthur said while waiting for lunch. "It's tasty and worth the drive. I am a big fan of this place."
The Bistro is open six days a week, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; they are closed on Sundays. Customers can call ahead with their order at 570-600-2122.