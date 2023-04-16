MIFFLINBURG — The Blue Moose is quickly becoming a destination in the borough of Mifflinburg.
Owner Kathy Kron has transformed the former Moose Lodge, built in 1934, into an indoor event and entertainment venue with bowling, axe throwing, escape rooms and a soon-to-be cidery.
The Blue Moose, located at 437 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, is now attracting visitors from all over the Valley.
“It’s a place for people to come in and relax,” said Kron. “It’s really to take a break from the stressors of your day, forget about it all for an hour. That’s the whole point.”
The bowling and bar area in the basement was already part of the former Moose. Kron said she spent a year restoring the four lanes and opened them up for rental.
Next came the axe-throwing area, which opened on Jan. 28. The five lanes were designed by Kron and built by building manager Cory Strickland, who works as the head coach of the axe-throwing.
“It’s so popular,” said Kron. “It’s been crazy.”
Kron said she brainstormed what could be placed in the space.
The room is perfect for axe-throwing with its high ceilings and concrete floor and plenty of room for large groups, she said.
“We built it to World Axe Throwing League specifications,” said Kron.
Eventually, the bar connected to this room will open as the Barking Dogs Cider Co. They are seeking a limited winery license from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which they anticipate in June. The goal is to open by August at the latest, said Kron.
The Cidery will use fruit from Dries Orchard to make their products, which will include sweet and dry apple, cherry, pear, peach and vanilla, mixed berry, seasonal cranberry and grape, said Kron.
Food will also be introduced this summer. There will have build-your-own macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, flatbreads, grilled cheese and pizza, she said.
The Blue Moose recently opened two escape rooms. Both the Casino Room and Military Bunker are 60-minute puzzles designed exclusively by Kron.
The Casino Room has seven puzzles filled with slot machines, jewels, poker tables, black jack, a bar, cards and a big safe. The Military Bunker, a multi-room and multi-floor room, has nine puzzles filled with military uniforms, bunk beds, radios, type writers and lockers.
Kron said there are plenty more rooms to expand the business. She’s considering a team challenge, a glow throw, a climbing hall, enhanced escape rooms with role playing, and a second-floor private axe-throwing room.
Mayor David Cooney said he has been to the Blue Moose for family function, birthday parties, bowling parties and the grand opening of the axe throwing.
“It’s a wonderful new business,” said Cooney. “What I like about it is the fact you can do all these unique and different things under one roof.”
Cooney, the owner of David Cooney Photography, said the downtown is “really coming alive.”
“It’s fantastic, not only as a mayor, but as a downtown business owner, seeing the streets crowded with people,” he said. “When you give people fun and unique things to do, it really builds upon itself.”
Visit www.bluemooseevents.com for hours and prices.