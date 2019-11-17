By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — A dealer of hidden fencing for pets purchased Brookpark Pet Supply, bringing both businesses together under one roof.
Jordan Fetzer owns DogWatch of East Central PA and as of Oct. 1, took over the Lewisburg-area pet store at 400 Farley Circle in the Brookpark Farm development along Route 45.
Fetzer had operated DogWatch as a mobile business, largely working from a van and visiting customers for appointments. Now, he’s adjusting to his first foray as a retail business owner — learning about pet food profit margins and pricing, point of sales systems and payroll. He’s also installing new flooring and coating the store with fresh paint indoors.
He said it’ll allow DogWatch customers to come to the store for a new collar or batteries and in doing so, let’s them pick up something
Brookpark Pet Supply continues to offer obedience classes and grooming services — full grooming, nail trims, self-bathing — along with food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, beds and other supplies for cats and dogs.
West Paw dog toys is a new line the store is carrying. Also featured is VE Raw Bar, premium freeze-dried snacks like duck feet and necks, pig ears and twisted cod skins. The Boof Biscuit Company, located halfway between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, is another featured vendor as is Rothermel Meats dog bones.
“Trying to move more toward a one-stop-shop,” Fetzer said of housing DogWatch and Brookpark Pet Supply together. “If you have a dog, cat, animal need, we’ll help you out with that.”
The pet store employs six workers: three groomers and three in the retail space. Fetzer said the shop continues to stress customer service, especially for pet owners with questions about nutritional needs and allergy concerns.
“When people come in the door, we’re asking if they need help,” Fetzer said.
“We can offer research for our customers,” said Carol Hussar, a longtime store clerk.
That type of interaction is what draws Dawn Maneval, of Lewisburg, back to the store. Not only is Brookpark Pet Supply convenient, she said, but it carries a diverse inventory of “high-quality” foods.
“I love that you’re here,” Maneval told Fetzer when the two met inside the store. “I don’t want to shop online.”
Brookpark Pet Supply is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Learn more about the business on Facebook, search “Brookpark Pet Supply.”