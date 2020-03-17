Bucknell's welcomes new dean of Freeman College of Management

LEWISBURG — When Bucknell University introduced its Freeman College of Management, Raquel Alexander was chosen to lead the way.
Alexander is the academic dean at Bucknell. She’s helmed the university’s newest college since it launched July 1, 2017, becoming the inaugural Kenneth W. Freeman Professor and Dean of the Freeman College of Management.
“I think of a dean as a facilitator and enabler — enable students to have amazing experiences, enable faculty to be expert teacher-scholars. Reducing the barriers, creating opportunities and looking for resources to support those opportunities,” Alexander said.
“It is a great privilege to be here when the college was founded,” Alexander said.
Alexander made a career in academia. She started as a tax consultant and earned a doctorate in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. From there, she accepted faculty appointments at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and the University of Kansas.
She focused her research on tax policy related to personal savings and corporate taxation. Her findings were published in academic journals and national publications and influenced policymakers throughout the federal government.
Before arriving at Bucknell, Alexander spent five years at Washington and Lee. She joined in 2012 as faculty and later was named associate dean at its business school. She caught the attention of Bucknell during its search for a management dean.
Bucknell offered management or business classes for the last century, and it had a college of management in the 1960s. Its revival gives the university three colleges — joining Engineering and Arts & Sciences. All offer undergraduate degrees. Business or management majors at Bucknell previously had earned an Arts and Sciences degree.
Alexander said she’s found Bucknell to have a strong shared governance model. She attends committee meetings with faculty where decisions impact Bucknell university-wide. In those meetings, Alexander describes herself both as a voice for the College of Management and a voice for its students.
On one day in particular, Alexander met with staff to plan for a weeklong celebration of the Freeman College. There was talk about how best to welcome new students and families and a separate meeting with faculty on policies and procedures.
Construction of Bucknell University’s Management and Art & Art History Building, a $49.6 million endeavor, is underway. She counted among the stakeholders involved in its planning and design.
“I spend a lot of time on development activities. I get to have the privilege of hearing amazing stories from alumni. I get to meet with recruiters and talk with them about our programs and how our students would be really great candidates for their jobs,” Alexander said.
Robert Midkiff is Bucknell’s vice president for strategic initiatives and had served as interim provost. He spoke to Alexander’s experience as an administrator and faculty member and noted that under her leadership, the Freeman College of Management gained accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
It should also be noted that in under three years as a college, Poets&Quants — a news publication devoted to business schools — ranked the Freeman College of Management for the first time among its Best Undergraduate Business Schools. Bucknell came in at 29th out of 99 programs.
“She cares deeply about the interplay between professional education in management and the liberal arts and sciences perspectives afforded at Bucknell. She has helped the college develop additional high impact opportunities for students including increasing experiential learning and participation in study abroad. She has not only a vision for the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University, but the skills to implement and realize that vision through her work with faculty and staff across the University.”
Alexander wasn’t aware she was the university’s first woman dean, a note provided by Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations. Alexander herself said management is gaining momentum among women students and counts among the top degrees pursued by women.
One in five undergrad degrees is in a management field, according to Alexander. She said Bucknell’s management degrees are bolstered by a blend of liberal arts. Every student majoring in the management college is asked to take the same arts and sciences courses a history major might, she said.
It makes for a more refined graduate, she described, one with enhanced critical thinking and communication skills and knowledge of religion and geopolitics.
“We’re not educating students for their first jobs out of school. We’re really training people for a lifetime of success,” Alexander said.