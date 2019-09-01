LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village is ready to build another phase of independent senior living homes at the Lewisburg retirement community off Reitz Boulevard.
According to Katie Passonetti of the village staff, seven new homes will be built, four with two bedrooms and two-car garages, one with three bedrooms and a two-car garage and a duplex with two homes, each with two bedrooms and a one-car garage.
The work follows the construction of 13 homes built over two phases beginning in late 2016.
Those homes added to an array of existing senior living accommodations, a personal care center and a new health-care center.
According to Passonetti, the homes will feature a sunroom and patio, solid-surface kitchen countertops and a cathedral ceiling in the living room, plus 24-hour call systems and priority access to care within the village’s personal care and rehab and health care centers.
For more information, contact Passonetti at 570-523-4285.