By Marcia Moore
SELINSGROVE — The COVID-19 pandemic inspired Deb Smith to revive her home-based flower farm business, The Greensmith, after 13 years and brought her daughter home to help run it.
“I am passionate about growing flowers and plants,” said Smith, who operated The Greensmith from 1996 until 2007, when she had to return to work full-time as a registered nurse to help put three of her four children through college.
One of those kids was Brianna Smith who worked in the greenhouse in her youth and developed a love of flower design. After receiving formal training in the art, Brianna Smith worked for 10 years in Philadelphia creating elaborate floral designs for large-scale weddings and other events.
The global health pandemic put an end to most of those events last year and the younger Smith was left jobless.
At the same time, her mother was considering starting her flower business back up and they decided to work together.
“I just missed it,” said Deb Smith.
The mother-daughter team decided to “start slow” but after setting up a booth at the weekly downtown Selinsgrove Farmer’s Market, the business “just blossomed,” Deb Smith said.
She begins growing a wide variety of flowers and plants from seed and cuttings in a greenhouse at her 662 Sand Hill Road home in Selinsgrove where she nurtures the flowers and plants on a little less than one acre of the eight-acre property.
The Greensmith specializes in fresh-cut flowers and custom arrangement and with Brianna Smith’s floral design expertise, is also offering more elaborate displays for weddings and other events as well as bouquet subscriptions.
“We offer something special and unique,” said Brianna Smith. “We don’t put out a bloom we aren’t proud of.”
The Smiths are building a floral design studio on-site where, once it is safe to have gatherings, will offer floral design workshops and wine-and-design events, and a walk-in cooler where customers can pick up purchases bought online at thegreensmith.net or at the property.
The Selinsgrove Farmer’s Market has been a key to the newly relaunched business’ success, said Deb Smith, who has collaborated with other vendors.
Sara Lauver, an organizer of the Farmer’s Market that will open its sixth season on Saturday, May 15, said it has grown from three vendors to more than 15 vendors who have signed up to date for this season as well as a slew of musical performers.
“After the past year we’ve had, people are looking forward to getting out in the community, being outside and listening to live music,” Lauver said of the interest.
In addition to The Greensmith, businesses that have so far confirmed to be at the market this season are Art By Chris, Barn Loft Soapery, Bortner’s Greenhouse, Crossroad Farms, David’s Delicious Delights, Deep Hollow Forest Farm, Dressler’s Farm, Grass Roots Farm, Hidden Stories Brewing Co., My 2 Scents, Pallas Hill Alpaca Farm, Pieces of Cake, Selin’s Grove Brewing Co., Shirley’s Crafts, Stauffer’s Farm, The Cantering Cocktail Mobile Bar and The Cookie Dude.