Square Diehl Realty, Inc. announces that the National Association of Realtors has awarded Debbie Brouse the prestigious honor of “Realtor Emeritus”. This award is given to realtors in recognition of 40 plus years of excellence in real estate.
Brouse began her real estate career in 1979. She continues to serve generations of clients throughout the Susquehanna Valley.
Certified Elder Law Attorney Tammy A. Weber has been named Pennsylvania chapter member of the year by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).
She received the award at the annual winter meeting of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys (PAELA), a state chapter of the national organization. More than 160 Pennsylvania attorneys are member of PAELA.
She was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the state chapter over the past year. Among other work, Weber led the redesign of the association’s website: www.paela.info.
She is currently serving as President-Elect of PAELA. She is the managing attorney of Marshall, Parker & Weber, LLC, a nationally recognized elder law and estate planning law firm with offices in Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre, Jersey Shore, and Scranton. The award was presented by PAELA President, Robert C. Gerhard III.