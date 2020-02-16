Mifflinburg Bancorp reports earnings
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: MIFF), parent company of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending on Dec. 31.
Net income for the quarter was $1.129 million compared to $1.003 million for the same period in 2018. Net income for the year was $5.119 million, compared to $4.928 million for the same period in 2018.
Earnings per share for 2019 and 2018 were $2.74 and $2.63, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.15% and 10.74% for 2019, as compared to 1.13% and 11.37% for the same period of 2018.
Total assets were $461.5 million on Dec. 31, compared to $438.4 million at the end of 2018. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $7.5 million in 2019, while investment securities decreased $1.7 million. Total deposits increased $20.1 million while long term borrowings decreased $2.2 million since the end of 2018.
When compared to December 31, 2018, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $2.9 million to $47.8 million as of Dec. 31. The current level of stockholders’ equity equated to a book value per share of $25.96, compared with $23.81 at the end of 2018.
Cash dividends of $1.21 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.15 for the same 2018 period.
Officials said Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.5% on Dec. 31 and 10.2% on Dec. 31, 2018.
Jeffrey J. Kapsar, president and chief executive officer of Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. announced that the company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.71 per share compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2018. The total cash dividend payout of $1.21 for 2019 represents a 5.2% increase over 2018.
The semi-annual dividend is payable on December 30, 2019. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record on December 13, 2019.
Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Company, which serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Mifflinburg Bank offices are located in Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Millheim, New Berlin, Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove.
F.N.B. earns Greenwich banking awards
PITTSBURGH — F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) has once again been recognized by Greenwich Associates as a Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards winner in commercial and small business banking. FNB received 10 awards in the middle market and small business banking categories in 2019 and has received more than 50 national and regional awards over the past decade.
In middle market banking, FNB was awarded for: Greenwich Excellence, Overall Satisfaction (National), Greenwich Best Brand, Ease of Doing Business (National)
For small business banking, FNB was honored on the national level for overall satisfaction, cash managment, likelihood to recommend, overall satisfaction with relationship manager, relationship manager proactively provides advice, and on the regional level for cash management and overall satisfaction.
Officials said the awards serve as validation of success because they are based on feedback from customers.
our success in commercial banking because they rely on direct feedback from our clients, taking into account the strong products, services and relationship management we offer,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “The feedback and insights we receive from Greenwich Associates will be used to further enhance our offerings, and to address the evolving needs of our clients as we work with them to achieve their financial goals.”