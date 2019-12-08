Indoor ski slope debuts at New Jersey megamall
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — An indoor ski slope that has been the most visible feature of the long-delayed American Dream megamall in New Jersey for more than a decade has finally opened.
Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn took the first official run down the 1,000-foot slope Thursday. Mall owner Triple Five says it’s the only indoor slope in North America.
The ski slope was one of the first elements built more than a decade ago and could be seen from the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.
The retail and entertainment project began in 2003 next to the Meadowlands sports complex but stalled because of financing problems. Triple Five took over in 2010 and began a phased opening in October. All elements are expected to be open by spring.
The ski slope measures 180,000 square feet and includes a beginners’ area. It is 16 stories high with a 160-foot vertical drop. It is equipped to make more than 4 tons of snow per hour.
— The Associated Press
JC Penney shares no longer under delisting threat
NEW YORK — J.C. Penney is no longer at risk of having its stock delisted.
The Plano-based retailer said it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange on Monday notifying it that it had regained compliance. It originally was alerted its shares were at risk in early August.
Penney’s minimum average stock price in the last 30 trading days gave it an average above the $1 minimum. Penney shares also had to close above $1 on the last trading day of the month under the NYSE rules. It closed at $1.13 on Nov. 29.
The stock price closed at $1.10, down 3 cents on Monday.
With a new management team put together the last year by CEO Jill Soltau, Penney showed it can improve its margins, or profitability, with its third quarter results released last month, but sales continued to decline.
Comparable store sales fell 9.3% in the fall quarter. Analyst Oliver Chen of Cowen Equity Research said in a report, while Penney posted better apparel sales and raised its outlook for the year, the retailer needs “greater turnaround urgency given (its) debt profile.”
This year, Penney paid off $150 million of its long-term debt to $4 billion. Its interest expense is about $73million a quarter.
Its next big payment of $105 million is due next year. Then it has more time. Penney’s $2.06 billion term loan needs to be refinanced in 2023 or earlier.
Penney ended the third quarter with $1.7 billion in liquidity. Soltau and chief financial office Bill Wafford visited Wall Street in July to talk with debt holders.
— The Dallas Morning News
