LEWISBURG — Alex Fleck, owner operator and consultant at Zenith Online Marketing, urges his small Valley business and his international client list not to be intimidated by computer artificial intelligence, often referred to as AI
Fleck says people should be leveraging AI to help launch a business and strengthen a brand.
Fleck, originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he started Zenith, emigrated to Colorado, and then Lewisburg, seven years ago.
“The business has followed me wherever I’ve gone,” Fleck said. “We have clients all over the world.” He also has served as an entrepreneur-in-residence at Susquehanna University.
Fleck has helped clients launch businesses, websites, and marketing campaigns across a wide range of industries, including photography, personal training, healthcare, property rental, retail, and many more.
Being intimidated by AI is one of the biggest hurdles the entrepreneurial community face and tries to understand, including what tools can be used, he said.
“There are a lot of rumors and myths surrounding AI. But really, AI, in particular and platforms like ChatGPT are really language-based. It is not this fully-fledged robot system.
At its core level, language and creativity is what it does.”
It is not restrictive for entrepreneurs, he explains. It is not just an email of content or a web page of content or a social media post, which is what s lot of people assume is all that ChatGPT is able to provide.
“But it goes much deeper than that,” Fleck said. “From an entrepreneurial prospective, small businesses, like mine, can use it every single day. Things like ideation, thinking of new brand concepts, product lines, pricing structures and market research.
You can use AI to create competitive advantage for different areas of a business.
Fleck is launching a new business called Valor Vault (valorvault.club website), a site for collectors of military enthusiasts.
Fleck explained how he used AI to start the business.
“Ideation-wise, I had an idea. Went into ChatGPT. Every component of the business was built using ChatGPT, even down to the branding.”
Fleck developed ideas and inquired of ChatGPT what could be done in relation to branding? At a base level, “What do you feel would be a good logo? Give me seven ideas. It gave me seven ideas related to things we had already discussed in our chat,” Fleck said. It came up with coins, eagles and military emblems, wings, dog tgs and so forth.
“Then, I started looking at brand colors. I went to ChatGPT and said, ‘can we now look at things like colors and fonts to align with the military theme?’ and it gave me different colors that would work, and different fonts that I could use in our branding on the website. Things like that. I find it very creative.”
As an entrepreneur, Fleck’s biggest hurdle in launching e-businesses, and as he gets more work for his main business, digital marketing. “There are not enough hours in the day and many entrepreneurs feel that way.”
It can be overwhelming to try to be at the top of your game all the time, he said,
“What I view ChatGPT as, is what I class as my ‘digital ally.’ I’ve almost been able to completely eradicate entrepreneurial overwhelm. I’ve been able to create businesses faster than ever.
“You have your brand, you register your domain, lots of the basic steps from ideation through to execution can be achieved using ChatGPT so I don’t have to use my brain to do those things.”
If you don’t understand how to use ChatGPT it can be quite overwhelming, Fleck said. “But if you really understand that it is all about the prompt.
So when you get to Chat GPT it could start as simple as ‘Hey, think up a brand name for my club.”
ChatGPT did give Fleck the name Valor Vault after asking it for 10 different names. It came up with Valor Vault and he immediately jumped on it.
“I loved the iteration of it. Within minutes I had registered a domain. And put in place a startup moments after registering the business as well.”
“It has definitely been my digital ally, in terms of efficiency.”