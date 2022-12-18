The Central PA Chamber of Commerce has welcomed four new members to its board of directors for 2023.
Elected to three-year terms following the membership-wide election in November are: Keith Foust, president of Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company, Dewart/Lewistown; Rachael Herb, assistant vice president of the Lewisburg Market for Service 1st Federal Credit Union; Ginnetta Reed, marketing director at T-Ross Brothers Construction, Montandon; and Brandon Schemery, senior account executive at Backyard Broadcasting of Pennsylvania, Williamsport.
In addition, incumbent Lauren McDonald, account executive for The Wealth Factory, Muncy, was re-elected to serve a second three-year term.
“I am honored to have another three years on the board,” McDonald said. “The Central PA Chamber of Commerce has grown into a huge resource for businesses and non-profit organizations requiring a delicate balance of hard work and nuanced changes.
“We need to keep doing what we are known for while adapting to changes. I look forward to being part of it through my service.”
Foust said the position will be a great learning experience. “I’m looking forward to being a part of a great crowd,” he said.
Herb said being on the board will “provide me with an exciting opportunity to be an advocate for the needs of our local businesses. This alights itself perfectly with Service 1st’s core value of supporting communities. I am extremely passionate about helping our local businesses grow and thrive, which makes this opportunity a perfect fit for me.”
Reed called it “an honor” to be elected to the Central PA Chamber’s Board, adding, “I am excited and looking forward to serving our members.”
Schemery, who is also an attorney and works with people from across a wide range of industries, said, “I’m excited to use my diverse background to serve the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and its members.”
A reorganizational meeting to determine the four 2023 board officers, who make up the Executive Committee, will take place just prior to the first board meeting of the year on Jan. 12.
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has named Brad Mercer as its 2022 Corporate Sales Representative of the Quarter. Throughout the third quarter, Mercer performed exemplary customer service as he guided multiple homeowners through the process of designing, selecting materials and coordinating all aspects related to log, timber frame, and hybrid home package sales.
Mercer has served as a log and timber home representative for more than 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg.
Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, says, “Brad provides exemplarily customer service and follow up to his clients. His expertise, hard work, unwavering dedication, and impeccable attention to detail, has led him to this sales achievement. We are honored to have Brad on our team, and we congratulate him on his continued, outstanding efforts.”