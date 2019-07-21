Business Newsmakers

Christina Hanford, a licensed real estate agent who has been working in the local market since 2017, has joined the sales team a RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland.
She entered the real estate industry as the settlement coordinator for a local brokerage before becoming an agent and a member of the National Association of Realtors.
The native of the Pittsburgh area who has raised her family and continues to reside in Northumberland, taps her background in marketing and passion for the industry to assist clients in buying and selling their homes.
“We are absolutely delighted that Christina has joined our team,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX River Valley Realty and RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg.
“We are certain that the combination of her friendly and energetic personality, marketing background and practical experience will result in effective, professional service for our clients. We’re thrilled to have her on our team and look forward to celebrating her continuing success.”
