Tiffany Forman, who has been the settlement coordinator at RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg since October, 2021, has earned her Pennsylvania real estate license and has joined the firm as a sales associate.
A graduate of Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in business management, she will continue her administrative role inside the RE/MAX Bridges office as she expands into sales.
Prior to joining RE/MAX Bridges, she worked as an administrative assistant and finance staff member at SureHealth Pharmacy, now Caresite Pharmacy, before devoting 10 years to her three children as a stay-at-home mom.
She joins a team of eight licensed real estate professionals at RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg, and RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland, who provide a full array of real estate services to clients across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
“I think we’re the luckiest office in the area,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX Bridges and RE/MAX River Valley Realty.
“Tiffany’s contributions as a settlement coordinator, and now as a licensed agent, are second to none. Her attention to detail will serve her and her clients well. Born and raised in the Lewisburg area, people know her, like her and trust her. She will do well as her career continues to grow.”
To reach Forman or other members of the RE/MAX Bridges team, contact the office, located at 2006 W. Market St., Lewisburg, at 570-768-4792.