Business Newsmakers

MILLERSBURG — Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., has announced the appointment of Brian A. Hudson to its board of directors.
Hudson has served as executive director and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), where the mission is to address affordable housing finance through specialized financing programs at the federal, state and local levels.
In this capacity, he was responsible for the administration of the finances, personnel, activities and programs of the PHFA until his retirement in February, 2020.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join a dynamic organization with a genuine commitment to its communities,” Hudson said. “I have followed the growth and progress of Mid Penn over the years and look forward to serving on the board.”
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Pennsylvania State University, is a certified public accountant, a chartered global management accountant, and a certified treasury professional.
He currently serves as a director and audit committee chairman for Erie Indemnity Company and serves as a director for both the Community Development Trust and the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
He is a past president and former board member of the National Council of State Housing Agencies, is past chairman of the Commonwealth Cornerstone Group and previously served on the board of the National Housing Trust. He has also served on the Federal Reserve Board Consumer Advisory Council and is former director and audit committee chairman of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
“We are delighted that Brian has accepted a position on our board of directors,” said Board Chairman Robert C. Grubic. “His professional credentials combined with his vast experience in both the public and private sectors will be a tremendous asset to our company’s progression.”
Mid Penn President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said: “Mid Penn has always sought out the best and most qualified talent to serve on our board. Brian brings to our directorship a well-documented history of corporate governance experience, financial expertise and commitment to the housing needs of all Pennsylvanians. His track record of leading organizations that make a difference in peoples’ lives is inspiring, and we know that Brian’s addition to our board will be immediately impactful.”
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has been serving the community since 1868, and now opeates locations throughout the state, including Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.
For more information, visit the website at:midpennbank.com.