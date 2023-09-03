Beiter’s Furniture Mattress and Appliance was featured in the June 2023 issue of ”Furniture Today,” earning a “Beyond the Top 100” distinction among furniture businesses across the nation.
A staple of the Susquehanna Valley since 1966, Beiter’s has furnished many homes in the region and continues to support families in local communities.
The company has five locations, with its flagship store in South Williamsport. Other stores are located in Sunbury, Milton, Mansfield and Lock Haven.
For more information, see the website at beiters.com