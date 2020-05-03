Mifflinburg Bank & Trust recently recognized three employees with promotions.
Tom Beck was promoted to senior vice president and chief risk officer; Garry Benfer to senior vice president and chief credit officer of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust; and Lisa Erickson is now vice president and assistant secretary of Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. and vice president of human resources and assistant secretary of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Beck has 31 years of experience in audit, compliance and risk management, 25 of which are with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. He holds certifications as both a public accountant and a financial services auditor.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institutes of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Internal Auditors.
He volunteers as treasurer and board member for the Union County Housing Authority and as treasurer and past board member for Herr Memorial Library.
Benfer has been with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust for 23 years and is responsible for loan administration of consumer/retail lending, residential mortgage lending, agriculture lending, and business and commercial lending.
He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
He volunteers for the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Union County Redevelopment Authority, West Buffalo Municipal Authority and Masonic Lodge of Mifflinburg.
Erickson joined Mifflinburg Bank & Trust in December 2018 and has 31 years of experience in human resources.
She is a member of both the Society of Human Resource Management and the Susquehanna Human Resources Management Association, where she was a board member for 12 years.
She also held positions of secretary, program chairperson and membership chairperson.
She graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in hotel, restaurant and institutional management.
She has held her PHR certification from HRCI since 2007 and her SHRM-CP certification from Society of Human Resource Management since 2015.
She actively volunteers for events at her church and local schools.
Barbara B. Hudock, CEO and Founding Partner of Hudock Capital Group, has been named one of the top 10 Women Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania.
This follows her recognitions earlier this year by Forbes, which included her in Forbes 2020 Pennsylvania Best-In-State Wealth Advisor Rankings, and by Barron’s, which included her in Barron’s 12th Annual Top 1,200 Advisors.
Together, these rankings place her among the highest ranked women financial advisors in the nation.
Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and chosen based upon an in-person interview, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
Hudock, who holds both the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) and Certified Portfolio Manager (CPM) professional designations, has more than four decades of experience in the wealth management industry.
“I am grateful to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top ten women wealth advisors in Pennsylvania,” she said. “More than that, I’m humbled by the trust of our clients and the opportunity we have each day to help our clients live the lives that they’ve imagined.
“Now more than ever, we are helping our clients to weather the current environment, remain focused on what’s important — our health, our families, our community, and trust in the promise of the brighter days that are sure to come.”
In addition to personally focusing on the needs of high-net-worth individuals and families, Hudock’s philosophy of strategic philanthropic community support is a core value of the firm.
Embraced by the entire team and reflecting the same philosophy of the majority of the firm’s clients, Hudock and her team consistently support a variety of arts, health and education non-profit organizations throughout the region.
She currently serves as a Trustee on the Bloomsburg University Council of Trustees and the boards of The Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts, The Community Arts Center, and WVIA Public Television.
She and her husband, Mike, have two grown children and their family has been the recipient of numerous awards for its philanthropic efforts.
Her hobbies include skiing, reading, is a yoga enthusiast and a lover of the quoted word.
Corporate representative recognized for sales achievements
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, located in Middleburg, has awarded Brad Mercer the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for the first quarter of 2020. Brad has served as a log home representative for more than 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg. Throughout the quarter, Brad performed stellar customer service as he assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selections and coordination of all log, timber and hybrid home package sales.
Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, says, “Brad’s sales record is very impressive, and his outstanding attention to detail and customer service is highly acclaimed. Timberhaven is fortunate to have such a professional, passionate salesperson on its staff. With Brad’s assistance, we will continue to bring custom home dreams to reality!”
DANVILLE — Villager Realty, Hometown Abstract, Mountain to Valley Home Inspections and Fulton Mortgage Company will present a free Home Buying 101 Seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.
“Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions this event will be held virtually and you can log in to a computer or smartphone to learn the steps involved in the home buying process”, says Stephanie DiDomenico, Villager Realty office manager. “Our agents and partners will do a brief presentation and then answers questions to get you started in the American Dream of owning a house — whether it’s your first or fifth,” DiDomenico adds.
To register for this event, call 570-204-8448 or e-mail Trish-ruth@villagerrealty.com