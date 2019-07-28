Citizens & Northern Corporation appointed Timothy E. Schoener, of Williamsport, as a Class III Director of the Board of Directors for the Corporation and for the Bank at their July 18 meeting.
He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jan E. Fisher from the board.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Penn State University before earning his master of business administration degree from Liberty University.
Since 1992, he has held roles of increasing responsibility at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. He currently serves as vice president and Chief Information Officer, providing leadership and vision for the planning, management and integration of strategic initiatives necessary to support the organization’s mission and efficient operations.
He serves with The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and is also a member of the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS). He’s held his CHIME certification as CHCIO (Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer) since 2015 and was issued his Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems credentials by HIMSS in 2002.
He has shared his expertise during speaking engagements at prominent industry events and conferences, such as the HIMSS Annual Conference. In addition, under his leadership, Susquehanna Health was awarded “Most Wired” by Hospitals & Health Networks in 2000-2007, 2009 and 2011-2018 and achieved HIMSS Level 6 organization status in 2015.
He is active in his community, serving his church as elder since 1986, leader in Young Adult Ministries since 2010 and coach for the Campus Crusade Global Operations Team since 2013.
o
Douglas Wertz, agent at Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate was ranked as one of REALTrends’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. To be included in America’s Best, agents must have closed a minimum of 50 transactions or $20 million in closed sales volume in 2018. Only 200 agents in Pennsylvania have earned this award and out of those 200, Doug has earned the 45th spot.
“To say that we’re proud of Doug would be an understatement. Doug has always gone above and beyond for his clients and we’re excited for him to receive this award,” says Martha Barrick, broker.
Email news about the accomplishments of people at your firm, with the subject line “Business Newsmakers” to:news@dailyitem.com