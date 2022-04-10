The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has named Eric High as the district executive for Engineering District 3.
As district executive, he will direct a team of nearly 1,000 PennDOT employees who are responsible for the maintenance, design, and construction of over 4,500 miles of state-owned roadway and over 2,900 state-owned bridges in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
District 3 also includes equipment garage operations, roadside rests, and intelligent transportation systems such as variable message boards, roadway weather information systems, and CCTVs.
“Eric has been a valuable and dedicated member of the PennDOT team for over 30-years.” state Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “His versatile background in various units makes him a great asset to the district and department. I look forward to his continued leadership within the district.”
High earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and a professional engineer license.
He began his career with PennDOT as an engineering scientific and technical intern prior to becoming a permanent employee with the district as a civil engineer trainee in 1992.
Over the years, he has served in multiple positions within the district including civil engineer for bridges, senior civil engineer supervisor for bridges, civil engineer manager for transportation. He was named senior civil engineer manager 2003, assistant highway district engineer for design in 2005, and assistant highway district engineer for maintenance in 2012.
o
Michael A. Damiano of Selinsgrove, a financial adviser for Edward Jones, recently qualified for the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the 400 top among the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors. The conference will be held on April 26 and 27.
Conference attendees will have an opportunity to interact with, and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
“These financial advisers have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events.
“We’re proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.
o
DIG Furniture Bank received a grant for $1,000 to purchase new mattresses, box springs, bed frames and pillows for eligible Selinsgrove area families from the Community Giving Foundation: Selinsgrove.
DIG helps families living with low income avoid the high costs behind furnishing a home. Gently used furniture and household items that would otherwise be thrown away or sold for profit are redirected as donations to provide critical in-kind support for families, saving them thousands of dollars in unnecessary expense.
While DIG largely relies on donations to furnish local families’ homes, the risk of passing down used mattresses and bedding is significant. DIG’s Good Night’s Sleep Fund was established to raise donated dollars for the purchase of new, clean, and safe bedding to promote better sleep for DIG clients.
“Making sure our clients get good sleep is a top priority for DIG,” said Emily Gorski, founder.
“Passing down used mattresses would put our clients at risk of consequences that could cost them hundreds of unbudgeted dollars, such as bed bug fumigation. Until we’re set up to properly spray mattresses for proper handoff, gifts like this are the cornerstone to DIG providing this crucial household item. This funding from the Community Giving Foundation: Selinsgrove will directly translate to a stronger Selinsgrove community.”
To learn more about DIG Furniture Bank and how to donate, volunteer, or support the agency another way, contact Emily Gorski at emily@digfb.org or 570-658-9880.
DIG is on social media at www.facebook.com/digfurniturebank and www.instagram.com/digfurniturebank.
The agency’s website is www.digfb.org.