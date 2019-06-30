James K. Shillenn has been named chairman of the board of directors of Hope Enterprises, Inc., which provides services to people with intellectual disabilities in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
Shillenn, who had served on Hope’s board from 2010-18, most recently served as vice chairman of the Hope Enterprises Foundation board. His appointment is effective July 1.
He is executive director and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Extension Partnership in Williamsport and previously was executive director and CEO of the Innovative Manufacturers’ Center in Williamsport.
He also served as director of the Bioprocessing Center at Pennsylvania State University at University Park.
Shillenn will succeed Data Papers, Inc. President and CEO Jerry Wertz, who is scheduled to complete his two-year term as Hope’s board chairman on June 30. Wertz will remain on the board as past president.
Shillenn has served on the boards of national, statewide and local trade associations and non-profit organizations, including the Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Lycoming Arts. He is also a past chair of the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity.
A U.S. Army veteran who served in active duty and reserve assignments, He commanded the 442nd Quartermaster Company in Bellefonte, part of the 327th Quartermaster Battalion in Williamsport.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He has a son and a daughter, Patrick Shillenn, of Philadelphia and Kathleen Shillenn, of State College, and he resides in Williamsport.
o
Kenneth M. Jessick of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lewisburg recently won the firm’s Jim McKenzie Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Jessick was one of 1,869 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors to receive the Jim McKenzie award.
The award is named after Jim McKenzie who, following in his father’s footsteps, joined Edward Jones in 1962 and opened a branch in Kearney, Neb.
“It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve,” said Jessick.
“And it’s quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Jim McKenzie who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”
Email news about people working for your company, with the subject line “Business Newsmakers” to:news@dailyitem.com.