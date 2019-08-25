Business newsmakers

Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has awarded David Gray the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for the second quarter of 2019.
Throughout the quarter, he has offered stellar customer service as he assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selections and coordination of all aspects related to log home, hybrid home, and timber frame pavilion package sales, company officials said.
He has nearly two decades of industry-related experience; he works at the corporate office in Middleburg.
“We congratulate David on his outstanding efforts,” said Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes.
“His services and follow up are unparalleled, and we are proud to have him as a valuable member of our sales team.”
