DANVILLE — Two employees at the Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently completed the Enhanced Financial Counseling Certification Program through the CrossState Credit Union Foundation.
Missy Thomas, assistant market manager at the Bloomsburg office and Tina Cupp, assistant market manager at the Loyalsock office earned the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation by completing the program.
The program provides credit union professionals with the skills they need to help members achieve their financial goals. This was the fourth group of Service 1st professionals to attend this program. To date, 21 Service 1st team members have earned their CCUFC designation.
WATSONTOWN — MoJo Active recently earned Elite Agency Partner status with BigCommerce.
“Only about 25 other agencies globally have this designation, so it speaks volumes to our capabilities in the ecommerce space,” said MoJo Active president Jim Carpenter.
“It is a tribute to our entire team’s talent and hard work as well as our clients’ confidence in our work,” he said.
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), is a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. “MoJo Active has been an incredible partner to BigCommerce since joining our program several years ago,” said Daniel Fertig, Global Director, Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce.
“They’ve earned the confidence of everyone at BigCommerce through creative problem solving and consistent performance. Plus, their customer service, communication, and transparency have made them a favorite with our client success team,” he continued.
In the past three years, MoJo Active has developed or enhanced BigCommerce merchant stores, including those for top national and international brands.
“This achievement is another indication of our commitment to the BigCommerce platform,” said MoJo Active vice president Jared Frank. “We have invested in education, certifications, and business practices surrounding BigCommerce. Now we also have an Elite level of volume on the platform.” he said.
Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.
With 30 employees, MoJo Active has a 20-year history of delivering digital marketing solutions that drive revenue for clients through ecommerce or lead generation efforts. For more information visit online at: www.MoJoActive.com