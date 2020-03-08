Business newsmakers

Larry Faulkner has been named PennDOT District 3-0 employee of the month for March.
Faulkner serves as a Transportation Construction Inspection Supervisor in District 3-0’s Construction Unit. He supervises a team that inspects the work of multiple contractors performing approximately $1 million of construction work each month. As the inspector in charge, he is responsible for all aspects of daily construction inspection.
He is currently the inspector-in-charge for the $52 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) paving project which spans Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. As part of the project, Faulkner is responsible for reviewing the highway lighting and traffic signal plans which include 25 signal heads, 262 luminaries, 50 miles of cable and 8 miles of conduit.
Over the span of the project, Larry reviewed plans and identified several cost-saving measures that he presented to designers, contractors and subcontractors, which saved PennDOT time and money.
Faulkner is an 11-year employee of PennDOT. He lives in South Williamsport with his wife Lisa and their two dogs. He is known for his dedication, creative approach to project challenges and innovative solutions.