Intrada Technologies announced the hiring of James Haywood as project coordinator. His responsibilities include planning, initiating, and overseeing the execution of all elements of client projects.
Before joining Intrada, Haywood was a business marketing consultant with PA CareerLink (Lycoming and Clinton counties). Previously, he held positions with PPG Industrial Coatings and Fastenal. Haywood also served as an Intelligence Analyst Sergeant and ISR Sync Manager for the US Army.
Haywood earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Bloomsburg University and an associate’s degree in intelligence operations studies at Cochise College.
He currently serves as the president of Rotary of Williamsport and is a board member for Transitional Living Center.
Following a nationwide search, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, PSECU, will welcome Homer Renteria as its new Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications on Nov. 12.
Renteria brings with him more than 20 years of marketing experience, a large majority of which was spent in the banking and financial services fields.
“We’re excited to welcome Homer Renteria to our team at PSECU,” said Barb Bowker, PSECU Vice President of Marketing and Membership Development. “Homer’s background and skillset, particularly his strong track record with digital marketing and in developing and launching new, innovative products and services, will be of great benefit to our efforts to serve as our members’ trusted financial partner.”
In his new role, Renteria will be responsible for the planning, development, and execution of PSECU’s marketing and communications strategies, collaborating with others throughout the organization to develop a marketing plan that aligns with the credit union’s priorities, goals, and objectives. He will also coach, develop, and train team members and direct reports to deliver best-in-class creative and marketing strategies that provide a seamless member experience.
Renteria most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Development for WestStar Bank, a $1.9 billion community bank headquartered in El Paso, Texas. In this role, he orchestrated the development of the institution’s three-year strategic plan and facilitated its execution by serving as Chair of the organization’s Project Management Office. Renteria also had direct responsibility for all marketing and product development strategy components, including mobile and website oversight, digital marketing initiative creation, and online banking tool enhancement. His past experience in digital marketing includes service as Assistant Vice President of Marketing for a mortgage loan originator heavily focused on online loan production, and as an entrepreneur, having managed his own manufacturing and sales business that generated 100% of its sales online.
Renteria earned his bachelor of business administration, marketing, from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.
Active in the community, Renteria served as Chair of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation (2013-2018) and is a current board member for GiGi’s Playhouse El Paso, a Down Syndrome achievement center.
T-Ross Brothers Construction recently announced the hiring of Delvin Warner to head the company growth of its Pre-Engineered Building Systems division.
With more than 30 years of experience in the metal building industry, Warner will serve as the Vice President of Business Development at the company.
A native of Oklahoma, Warner gained experience in the industry first working for an architectural engineering firm before entering the field of sales and being promoted to president of Metallic Building Company.
From there he was promoted to president of corporate accounts for NCI Building Systems, the parent company of Metallic.
In his roles, he deployed a market strategy to recruit and retain nationwide, multi-site purchasers of pre-engineered buildings.
“We are very fortunate to have attracted Delvin Warner to our team of professionals at T-Ross Brothers,” said company President, Todd Ross.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the metal building industry to us. I am certain that he will not only be a great asset to our growth at TRB, his availability to assist the professional designers in our area with his experience and knowledge in metal buildings will have a very positive impact on the quality of designs in our future building infrastructure.”
Warner said he hopes to leverage his industry experience and relationships to ensure the successful growth of the metal buildings division at TRB.
“I’m extremely honored to join a company such as the TRB family.” Warner said.
“Their business reputation and community service are unparalleled. We love the small-town environment and after 30 years in the corporate world, I’m excited to be part of a team that treats customers as valued clients rather than replaceable revenue streams,” he said.
Ross added: “As our local economy continues to grow, we want T-Ross Brothers to be at the forefront, and a professional such as Mr. Warner is exactly what we need to make this happen.”
Warner relocated to the area from Houston, TX with his wife, Chris, and dogs Tango and Cash.
He enjoys fishing, home improvement projects, and exploring the country in his RV. He is looking forward to making connections and being an asset to those who need his expertise.