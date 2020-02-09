Business newsmakers

Kim Smith has been named PennDOT District 3 employee of the month for February.
She is the district’s safety press officer, responsible for promoting traffic safety initiatives designed to educate the public about issues such as texting and driving, seat belt safety, impaired driving, child safety seats, aggressive driving, pedestrian safety, mature driving and work zone safety.
She earned the Highway Safety Award in 2016 for her work on highway safety programs. She also received the most creative campaign award in 2017, for the “Head Up, Phones Down” campaign, and the Highway Safety Project of the Year Award in 2019, for her work honoring the son of a contractor who lost his father in a work zone crash, among others.
Recently, because of a vacancy, she took on extra duties as the district’s community relations coordinator. In this capacity, she was required to be available during emergencies and severe weather events to provide important information to the public.