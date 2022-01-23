Villager Realty, Inc. celebrated the end of the year 2021 announcing the names of its Realtors selected to be honored as agents in the final quarter of the year.
Karen Lagerman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland Office, while Ray Beachy was selected for this honor in the Lewisburg Office. Gretchen Bellott was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Danville Office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the fourth quarter.
Timothy Karr, president and chief executive officer, said, “The only thing consistent here again this quarter is change”. While buyers and sellers still value most the agent that quickly and competently accomplishes the sale or purchase of their home, the skill sets for the agent and the office staff supporting them, making this possible, is changing every day.
“Today we’re celebrating those agents who conquer one change or challenge after another in the Real Estate Industry — all while meeting the clients’ needs excellently. As I look at the number of homes these Agents have sold this year — the number of families helped — I remain very proud of this Villager team.”
“Heartfelt congratulations are in order for each of these worthy agents,” said Sabra Karr, Villager Realty’s General Manager. “We are proud of their accomplishments, and their dedication to their clients, co-workers and communities.”