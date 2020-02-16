Steve Slotter, a Selinsgrove resident who has 11 years of experience as a licensed real estate professional and served three years on the board of directors for the Central Susqehanna Valley Board of Realtors, has joined RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland.
His experience includes 10 years in real estate sales management and five years in residential property management, including sales of residential and commercial real estate, farmland, recreational properties, vacant land and subdivisions and leasing of commercial and residential properties.
“Steve has extensive sales and customer service experience, and we are thrilled to have him join our growing family of full-time real estate professionals,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX River Valley Realty and RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg.
“He is also active in his church and community,” Hilliard said, noting that he has been involved in numerous roles within the Boys Scouts of America, Susquehanna Valley Church of Christ, Selinsgrove Little League and Upward Flag Football.
“When asked, a friend said simply, ‘Steve’s a good man,’ exactly what we are looking for as we continue to build an exceptional real estate team ready to serve the entire Central Susquehanna Valley,” Hilliard said.
Slotter, a graduate of Troy Area High School, earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management at Messiah College. When not at work, he enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. He and his wife, Angelina, have two children.
o
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) welcomed two new employees in January and February.
Angie Kemberling joined SEDA-COG’s Community Development program Jan. 17 as program assistant. She has administrative and customer service experience from Wood-Mode. She is a graduate of Sus Q Cyber Charter School.
Katie Herrold started Feb. 3 as program assistant also for the Community Development program. She has office and customer service experience from MedExpress Urgent Care. She is a graduate of Fortis College in Smyrna, Ga.
SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives.