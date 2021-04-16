The Coup Agency in Milton and Lewisburg has announced the company’s top producers in both real estate and insurance divisions for the first quarter of 2021.
Madeline Castillo Hartley was the lead real estate agent for sales transactions for this quarter and Chris Coup the top office performer in listings among all of the real estate agents at The Coup Agency.
Catherine Kramm, CISR, CLCS, CIC takes the honor for being the top sales producer in the Insurance Division for the first quarter of 2021 and the top customer service representative honor goes to Laura Snyder from the Lewisburg office.