Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing late. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.