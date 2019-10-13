Lori Confer is PennDOT District 3 employee of the month for October 2019.
She is the Maintenance Services Unit secretary in the district office, hwere she is responsible for clerical support within the unit, including coordinating incident command coverage, handling customer concerns, reserving pool cars for employees and distributing monthly fuel usage reports and matching fuel receipts.
She readily supports other areas of the district by serving as back-up for the reception area, district executive administrative assistant and other units.
During her tenure with the district, she has demonstrated excellent work habits and the ability to learn the department’s policy and procedures, her supervisors report.
Her clerical abilities, coupled with her positive attitude and consistent support of team work make her an important asset to District 3 and worthy of this acknowledgement. PennDOT officials said.
Email news about the achievements of people at your firm with the subject line “Business Newsmakers” to:news@dailyitem.com