Robert J. McCormack, founder and managing partner of Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors (MMCA), in Lewisburg, has been named Chair of M&A Source. M&A Source is a professional association of lower middle market M&A Advisors from the United States and around the world. The association is focused on education and certification of M&A intermediaries as well as development of relationships to facilitate transactions between private equity, search fund, and family office buyers and M&A Source members.
As Chair, McCormack was nominated by his peers, vetted by the nomination committee, and voted into office by the association membership.
“Bob has been a long-time member of M&A Source, and has been particularly involved in educational and professional development initiatives within the association,” said John Howe, past Chair of M&A Source and current Director and Chair of the Education Committee. “Bob was elected for his dedication to the profession, unyielding ethics, and vision for continued advancement of and service to the lower middle market and those serving the lower middle market.”
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead M&A Source and its membership, which is comprised of individuals that are incredibly dedicated to serving the unique needs of lower middle market business owners, and doing so with the highest level of professionalism, knowledge and integrity,” commented McCormack. “I am also fortunate to be surrounded by a Board of Governors that gives freely of time and expertise and is committed to the mission of M&A Source.”
McCormack has earned the designations of M&A Master Intermediary (M&AMI) and Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). He is a graduate of Alvernia University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of business administration.
Darin Koss, AAMS, Certified Financial Planner, Investment Management Consultant RJFS, Managing Principal of Koss Financial Group located at 1000 W. Market St., Lewisburg, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online Jan. 16. Koss represents his team of advisors and client associates who collectively earned this ranking.
Koss, who joined Raymond James in 2015, has more than 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. “We are a goals-based planning team and looks at the meaning behind the money our clients have been blessed with in order to live and do the things that are most important and valuable to them.”
To reach the Koss Financial Group Team call 570-524-7200; more information can be found at: kossfg.com.