Business newsmakers

Villager Realty, LLC announces the addition of Gretchen Bellott, realtor to their sales team.
“We are excited to have Gretchen join our team of 14 licensed agents in the Danville office,” said Timothy S. Karr, President and Chief Executive Officer, Villager Realty.
“At Villager, we stand upon the principal of, ‘It’s Not What Makes Villager Different, It’s the Difference Villager Can Make.’ We feel Gretchen’s skill set and our philosophy are a perfect match for our office as well as our clients,” adds Karr.
Born and raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Bellott is a resident and homeowner in Danville. She is an active member of the local community, volunteering with the home and school associations in both the primary school and Liberty Valley.
She will provide buyers and sellers with the information, tools and professional expertise they need to make informed real estate decisions, Karr said.
She is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors.