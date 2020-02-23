LEWISBURG — Villager Realty, Inc. President Tim Karr announced 2019 real estate sales accomplishments for the real estate brokerage firm. “It gives me great pleasure to announce another exceptional year for the agents on the Villager Home Team” said Karr, at the annual production awards ceremony held at La Primavera in Lewisburg. “Villager agents produced over $156,484,000 in Central Susquehanna Valley real estate sales in 2019. Again holding the honor as the number one real estate company in the five county area.”
Agent of the Year: Janet Hummer – Danville office
Office of the Year: Danville office
Hero of the Year: Janet Hummer
Rookie of the Year: Marissa McKinley
Villager’s President’s Club: Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Kris Karr, Bonnie Trump, Barbara Maneval, Sabra Karr, Raymond Beachy, Tiffany Price, Rebecca Judy, Pam Whitenight, Trish Ruth
Villager’s Silver Diamond Club: Kristin Mikita, Monica Root, Terry McLaughlin, Marissa McKinley
Top Sales Agents by Office: Bloomsburg, Barbara Maneval; Danville, Janet Hummer; Lewisburg, Sabra Karr; Northumberland, Pam Whitenight; Selinsgrove, Karen Lagerman
Top Listing Agents by Office: Bloomsburg, Barbara Maneval; Danville, Janet Hummer; Lewisburg, Sabra Karr; Northumberland, Jessica Herman; Selinsgrove, Karen Lagerman
Matthew Vanaskie has joined the civil group at Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. as a senior project manager in their Lewisburg office. He has 15 years of experience in water resource management, which includes watershed planning, NPDES permitting, MS4 compliance, and the design of water, sewer, and stormwater systems. He also assists communities with capital planning and budgeting.
Vanaskie is a licensed professional engineer and has presented at industry conferences for the Pennsylvania Water Environment Association and the Water Environment Federation.
“We’re very excited to have Matt on our team,” HRG assistant vice president Erin Threet says. “We already have a strong team of experts in the land development and water/wastewater sectors in this office, and we have always had a deep bench of water quality experts throughout the organization. With Matt on board, we have a senior water quality expert here in Lewisburg to enhance our service offerings to local clients in the surrounding communities.”