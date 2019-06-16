Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate has announced the office’s monthly awards for the month of May. Doug Wertz received both listing agent of the month and sales agent of the month awards and also received overall agent of the month. “We’re very proud of Doug for going above and beyond for his clients.,” says Barrick.
Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) has designated six of its employee-owners as associates of the firm: Ben Burns, Jeff Garrigan, Jason Hinz, Bill Kick, Bryan Persing, and Josh Satteson. The Associates Program recognizes individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to HRG’s core values and are viewed as leaders within their practice areas. Associates are nominated by the firm’s shareholders and approved by the company’s board of directors.
Ben Burns is a team leader at HRG. He joined the firm in 2007 and has more than 12 years of experience serving water and wastewater utilities. He has a master’s degree in environmental pollution control from The Pennsylvania State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Gettysburg College. He is a licensed professional engineer.
Jeff Garrigan is an assistant vice president with nearly 30 years of experience in the design of water and wastewater systems. He has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in environmental engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and is a licensed professional engineer.
Jason Hinz is a group manager with more than 10 years of experience in civil and municipal engineering. He has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering and is a licensed professional engineer. He is also LEED AP certified by the Green Building Certification Institute.
William Kick is an assistant vice president with more than 20 years of experience in civil and municipal engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh and is a licensed professional engineer.
Bryan Persing is the director of information technology at HRG. He has nearly 20 years of experience in managing computer networks and security. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
Josh Satteson is a team leader with more than a decade of experience in the design of water and wastewater systems. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technologies from Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Jill Baker, of Milton, has joined the real estate sales team at RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg.
She has worked in the real estate for business for 22 years, and has been a licensed sales agent since 2012.
She earned the Quality Service Award at her former brokerage, and said she loves working with first-time buyers.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Jill become part of our team,” said Ann Hilliard, owner-broker at RE/MAX Bridges. “Clients who have worked with Jill say that she’s knowledgeable, trustworthy and a delight to work with. We are extremely lucky to have her.”
She and her husband, Allen, are raising an active high-school student and they have two dogs.
RE/MAX Bridges, 633 N. Derr Drive, provides a full range of real estate sales services to clients across the Central Susquehanna Valley.