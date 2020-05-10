Business newsmakers

Rebecca A. Bingaman has joined The Northumberland National Bank as senior vice president, chief credit officer.
In her role she is leading all credit administration and lending activities at the bank. She is also a member of the bank’s senior management team.
She has more than 20 years of experience in sredit services leadership roles in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
She is active with the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, currently serving as a PA Bankers Champion. Rebecca is also involved in the PA Bankers and ABA Government Advocacy events, which promote legislation of banking bills and laws, to aid in continued growth of community banks.
She has been a team leader for the Ta Ta Trot 5K for the past nine years and volunteers with the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Both organizations raise awareness for breast cancer, and use funds raised to forward medical advances for the testing and treatment of breast cancer.