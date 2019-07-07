The Coup Agency in Milton and Lewisburg announces the company’s top producers in both Real Estate and Insurance Divisions for the second quarter of 2019.
Jeff Hoffman was the top listing agent in the Real Estate Division and Denise Cromley was top producer for total sales transactions for this quarter.
Dana Bellis, takes the honor for being the top sales producer in the Insurance Division for both the Milton and Lewisburg offices for the second quarter of 2019.
o
Klebon Insurance Group has announced that Lauren Oliveri recently joined their team.
She graduated from Bloomsburg University in December of 2014 with a degree in business management. She started her insurance career in 2017 and joined the Klebon Insurance team in March of 2019.
Lauren is currently licensed in property, casualty, and life insurance. She lives in Catawissa with her fiancé. They enjoy spending their weekends in Pittsburgh and are season ticket holders.